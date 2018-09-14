Phoenix come up short in final minutes versus Menlo, 3-2

Cumberland University (0-3-2) scored twice in the first half. Gonzalez took part in both Phoenix scores, kicking the first one in and sending a corner kick to Tyler Watson for a header. Cumberland and Menlo went into the break tied at two. Both teams created plenty of opportunities to score in the second half, but solid play by both team’s goal keepers kept both squads off the board most of the period. Menlo College (5-1-0) found the net in the final 5 minutes of play to take a 3-2 lead that they would not relinquish.

The Phoenix pressured early and often in the contest, but missed on multiple opportunities in the first three minutes of play. Bakary Bagayoko’s attempt came short at the 45 second mark. Daniel Williams came even closer in the third minute of the game, failing to convert on an open goal from eight yards out. Menlo’s goal keeper grabbed the save on both of the attempts.

Cumberland finally broke through in the 20th minute when Jose Gonzalez put a ball into the upper right corner of the goal from 15-yards off a Williams assist. The Phoenix 1-0 lead lasted less than a minute. Bagayoko earned a yellow card in the box, giving the Oaks, Giovanny Gomes, a penalty kick to tie the score at one all.

Menlo’s David Rodriguez put a ball underneath the crossbar from 10-yards assisted by Fernando Menera to get a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute.

The Phoenix responded in the 42nd minute. Gonzalez placed a corner kick perfectly for Watson to jump up and score a header to even the game at two.

Seven minutes into the second half Cumberland received a quality scoring chance off a throw in from Austin Morenzoni. The ball ricocheted off Cumberland and Menlo players before reaching the foot of an open Williams who blasted a ball off the cross bar that was then cleared to safety.

In the 86th minute the Oaks’ Gomes collected his second goal of the night off an Evan Snodgrass assist to take the lead 3-2. The Phoenix only managed to get one more shot off, this one by Tosin Abudiore from 18-yards out that went high in the final minutes of the game.

Cumberland will stay home for its next contest on Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Fisk University at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.