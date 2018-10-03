Cumberland men steal 2-1 OT win versus Life — RedHawks send Phoenix women to first loss of season

The Phoenix (2-4-2, 1-0-0) were held in check until the final seconds when Udulutch converted a beautiful header in the middle of the goal off a cross from Daniel Williams, squaring the match and one and sending it to overtime, the fourth extra time outing of the season for CU.

In the extra time Austin Morenzoni’s long throw found the head of Bakayoko, who posted the game-winner with 1:41 remaining in the first OT.

The Running Eagles (4-7-1, 0-1-0) got a gift of a goal from Cumberland midway through the second half. CU goalkeeper Bennet Strutz and defender Jonathan Walderstrom nearly ran into each other chasing a long pass near the top of the 18-yard box.

Strutz’s clearance just outside the box hit Walderstrom and bounced into the air to Life’s Jacob Bivens, who fired into an empty net for his second goal of the year and a 1-0 Running Eagles advantage in the 67th minute.

The Phoenix controlled possession for much of the second half but were unable to find many holes in the Life defense, taking just 15 total shots in the match and only four on frame. The Running Eagles lost Udulutch on the tying goal at the top of the six-yard box right in the middle of the net and the freshman converted a beautiful left-footed cross from Williams for the equalizer.

Life nearly took the lead midway through the first half if not for some quick reflexes by Strutz, who made a kick-save on a point-blank shot from Eddy Diaz and the rebound by Ricardo Lawrence was blocked away by a CU defender.

The first 45 minutes featured almost as many combined fouls (10) as shots (11) by the two teams and the physical play continued into the second period. The teams were whistled for 14 fouls apiece and three yellow cards were issued.

Cumberland plays at home again Sunday, taking on Campbellsville University at 2 p.m. in Mid-South Conference action.

RedHawks send Phoenix women to first loss of season

Mille Cabral posted a hat trick and Miku Subaga added two goals with an assist, as seventh-ranked Martin Methodist controlled possession for much of the match in a 6-1 victory over No. 8 Cumberland in women’s soccer action here Wednesday afternoon at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.

The RedHawks (10-0-1) gave the Phoenix their first loss of the season and scored more goals in the first 30 minutes. Cumberland (10-1-0) lost for the first time in 2018.

The RedHawks scored early, with Sunaga’s shot from 15 yards going off the hands of a diving Ashley Kambeitz into the net for her eighth goal of the year in the 12th minute. Natsuna Sugishita posted the assist, as MMC set the tone early with possession and precision passing.

Cumberland got its best chance of the half in the 15th minute, with Kenzi Vetter’s drive from 25 yards saved over the bar by MMC goalkeeper Caitlin Dumond. Sarah Haddock’s header on the ensuing corner kick sailed just wide.

Martin Methodist continued to pressure and nearly scored in the 25th minute when Mackenzie Stroebel beat two defenders and dribbled past a charging Kambeitz, but her shot was cleared away by Luke Jöns.

The RedHawks got their second goal in the 30th minute, with Cabral dribbling down the middle and passing to the right to Sunaga, whose shot beat Kambeitz at the near post for a 2-0 MMC advantage.

Cumberland kept the visitors at bay until the final minutes of the half when Cabral struck twice. First she beat three defenders off a throw-in and her shot to the far post sailed into the side net in the 42nd minute. Just 29 seconds later Sugishita chipped a ball to the middle that got past two CU defenders and Cabral finished for a 4-0 RedHawks lead at intermission.

The Phoenix got on the scoreboard to start the second half, with Mariah Aplin crossing to the middle. The ball deflected off a Martin Methodist defender and Jennifer Segura volleyed it past Dumond, just inside the left post, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The RedHawks answered quickly, though, with Sunaga and Sugishita changing roles for the goal Sunaga passed from the middle to the right and Sugishita dribbled past a defender and then Kambeitz, shooting into an empty net in the 53rd minute.

Cabral then drew a foul near the endline just past the hour mark and converted the penalty, her 23rd goal of the season, for the final goal of the match.

Cumberland will play host to Campbellsville University this Sunday at noon in Mid-South Conference action. The remaining six regular season matches for the Phoenix are all against league opponents.