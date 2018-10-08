CU women score two late goals, holds off Campbellsville, 4-1

The Tigers (7-5-0, 1-2-0 Mid-South) had the best scoring chances in the first 30 minutes of the match but three saves from Ashley Kambeitz kept things scoreless. Autumn Copeland and Rebecca Holloway both scored for the Phoenix (11-1-0, 2-0-0) in the last 12 minutes of the period for a 2-0 CU lead at intermission.

Cumberland hit the crossbar and the post in the second half, outshooting Campbellsville, 11-5, in the period, but a lofted left-footed shot by Molly Hall sailed over Kambeitz’s head into the side net in the 67th minute, pulling the Tigers within 2-1. A header by Hall just minutes later was saved by Kambeitz, keeping CU in the lead.

The Phoenix finally broke through in the period in the last five minutes, with Sarah Haddock settling a free kick from Holloway and beating Campbellsville goalkeeper Katelyn Young from inside the six-yard box at the 85-minute mark.

Mariah Aplin’s cross to the top of the six was finished by Haley Stevens in the final minute, the eighth win in nine home matches this season for CU.

The Tigers controlled the run of play and had the best scoring chances for most of the first half, including a header by Hall off a corner kick in the seventh minute, with Kambeitz making a reactionary save to keep Campbellsville off the board.

Hall’s header went straight to Kambeitz in the 16th minute and another header by Hall forced a diving save by the CU goalkeeper in the 21st minute. Campbellsville held possession for almost the entire first 30 minutes of the match.

Cumberland was called for offsides eight times in the first half, unable to time runs for long passes against a very high defensive line by the Tigers. In the 34th minute Emma Campbell made a long run down the right side.

Her chip to the front post found Copeland, whose header sailed over the head of Young to the far post for Copeland’s sixth goal of the year and a 1-0 CU advantage.

Cumberland scored again just before the half, with Holloway picking up a deflection near the top of the box. The senior dribbled left and drilled a shot low and hard to the far post past a diving Young with 58.6 seconds left in the period for a 2-0 Phoenix lead at intermission.

Cumberland was the aggressor coming out of the locker room, with Stevens hitting the post just six minutes into the period and Holloway drilling the crossbar after a nice sliding save by Young on a Campbell shot.

Holloway’s free kick from 40 yards fell right to the feet of Haddock, whose header off a corner kick minutes earlier was cleared away by a Campbellsville defender. The CU sophomore settled the ball, took one dribble around Young and scored her first goal of the year.

The Phoenix were called for offsides eight more times in the second half but held their run enough for the final goal, with Aplin taking a long pass down the left and finding a wide open Stevens for the score.

Cumberland will hit the road Wednesday, taking on Georgetown College, and return home next Sunday to take on 13th-ranked Lindsey Wilson at noon.

Walsh's two goals carry CU past Tigers

Martin Walsh scored in each half and Cumberland put together its most complete performance of the season, posting a 4-0 victory over Campbellsville University in men’s soccer action here Sunday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.

The Phoenix (3-4-2, 2-0-0 Mid-South) posted their fourth shutout of the season and did so in dominating fashion, outshooting the Tigers, 18-5, in the process, including 14-1 in the second half.

Cumberland scored twice early in the first half, with Daniel Williams getting CU on the scoreboard in the 15th minute and Walsh finding the back of the net just 86 seconds later.

It stayed that way through intermission before Walsh scored again just 100 seconds into the second period. Bakary Bagayoko added the fourth CU goal in the 53rd minute and the Tigers (4-6-0, 1-2-0) played the final 23-plus minutes a man down after a straight red for Marco Minisini.

Cumberland goalkeeper Bennet Strutz started the scoring play on the home team’s first goal of the match with a long pass down the left side to Bagayoko, who headed the ball to Abdulkhalik Abdi. Abdi’s volley found a streaking Williams, who blasted a shot past Campbellsville goalkeeper Owen Stott for a 1-0 CU advantage in the 15th minute.

Williams returned the favor just over a minute later, feeding a pass down the right side to Walsh, whose shot far post got past a diving Stott for a 2-0 Phoenix advantage.

The second half started quickly for Cumberland, with Jonathan Walderstrom played a long ball down the left side to a streaking Walsh, who outmaneuvered a Campbellsville defender and fired past Stott high and at the near post into the top of the net for a 3-0 lead in the 47th minute.

In the 53rd minute Jose Gonzalez’s 20-yard pass down the middle found Williams, who tapped it by a charging Stott. Bakayoko took one touch and his shot into an empty net increased the lead to 4-0.

Stott posted four saves while Strutz had two for the Phoenix.

Cumberland will play at Georgetown College on Wednesday and play host to sixth-ranked Lindsey Wilson next Sunday at 2 p.m.