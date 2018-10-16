Strutz voted NAIA Player of the Week — Cumberland’s Williams named TSWA award winner

The Leverkusen, Germany, native posted a pair of shutouts and ran his scoreless streak to 293 minutes with the wins against the Tigers and Blue Raiders.

The senior made one save and faced five total shots at Georgetown while sixth-ranked Lindsey Wilson recorded eight shots, forcing Strutz into three saves in a Phoenix win. He has a 1.15 goals-against-average this season with 36 saves.

Cumberland will play three home matches this week beginning Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Milligan College.

Cumberland’s Williams named TSWA award winner

Cumberland University’s Daniel Williams earned Tennessee Sports Writers Association Men’s Soccer Player of the Week accolades, netting two goals and one assist for the Phoenix in two outings.

The London, England, native posted two goals and one assist in a victory at Georgetown College. The senior scored in the 28th minute on an assist from Bakary Bagayoko and the two switched roles just 26 seconds later, with Williams providing the helper for a Bakayoko score.

Williams collected his second goal of the match unassisted in the 51st minute and has five goals and five assists in 11 outings this season.