Locals advance to Softball Junior Olympic Cup

Friendship Christian pitcher Kyleigh Pitzer, Lebanon High rising freshman teammates Aly Dickerson and Jordan Bush and Southside eighth-grader Lily Beth Waddle will join Tennessee Elite 04 Gold in the Softball Junior Olympic Cup next week in St. Louis. Thirty-two of the best teams nationally will compete and be evaluated by USA Softball coaches. Tennessee Elite 04 Gold is the only 2004 birth team to play in the Cup.