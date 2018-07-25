Dyersburg’s Luckett inks with Phoenix softball

Luckett was a letterwinner for coach Shanna O’Bright at Dyer County High School. She also lettered in basketball for the Choctaws.

Luckett played the last two seasons at Dyersburg State Community College and garnered All-Conference honors. She batted .382 with seven doubles, 13 home runs, 53 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 52 games. She also stole 19 bases last season for the Eagles.

She batted .313 with 10 doubles, one homer, 25 RBIs and 26 runs scored in 41 contests as a freshman at Dyersburg State.

She is the daughter of Mark and Kristi Luckett.