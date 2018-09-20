Ingram steps down at FCS, Burroughs new softball coach

Laurel Burroughs, a second-generation FCS alumnus, will take over as Lady Commander coach in the spring.

The last day for Ingram, 32, at FCS will be next Friday, though he will continue on the football staff as defensive backs coach through the remainder of this season.

In two seasons at Friendship, Ingram’s Lady Commanders went 43-27, including a Division II-A state runner-up finish in 2017.

“We love Friendship and my daughter goes here and my wife (Katie) is going to continue to coach softball (as pitching coach) here, and we’re going to continue to live in Lebanon,” Ingram said.

Ingram will return to the police academy next month. He had been a trainee before being hired by FCS in the summer of 2016 to take over the coaching duties previously held by Jody Atwood, now at Lebanon High.

“The passion never left me to become a police officer,” Ingram said.

Burroughs is a 2011 FCS graduate who was a four-year starter at shortstop for coach Erica Powell, earning all-state honors by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. She also starred on the basketball and volleyball courts for the Lady Commanders. But it was softball which took her to the next level as the second baseman for the Austin Peay Lady Governors.

Since graduating from APSU, she served as an assistant softball coach for the Lady Devils under current Walter J. Baird coach Chris Spurlock before returning to her alma mater to assist Ingram with softball and Jeremy Hawks with basketball.

Attempts to reach her Thursday night were not successful.