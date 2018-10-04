Central’s Moore signs with Bethel softball

Wilson Central outfielder Shelby Moore signs to play softball for Bethel University on Thursday. Seated with Moore are (from left) stepmother Theresa, father Steve and sister Adalyn Moore and mother Amy and stepfather Brian Pounds. Standing are WCHS athletic director Chip Bevis, brother Kamden Donaho, Lady Wildcats head coach Melissa Weiland, Bethel coach John Weeks and Central assistants Taylor Dalton and Robert Westling.