Suicide rate continues to climb in Tennessee, nation

According to the latest data provided by a number of sources, including the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, the state’s suicide rate remains one of the nation’s highest at 16.2 deaths per 100,000 people and is the highest on record for Tennessee dating back to 1981.

The suicide rate for the nation is 13.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

Based on 2016 records, the latest statistics available, suicide was the second-leading cause of death among youth 10-14 years old in Tennessee and among adults between 25-35 years old. And, suicide was the third-leading cause of death for people in the 15-24 age group. In all 1,110 lives were lost in the Volunteer State in 2016 as a result of suicide.

Nathan Miller, director of Cumberland Mental Health Services, an agency of Volunteer Behavioral Health, described suicide as a mental health concern that’s fueled by a number of issues in society from peer pressure to addiction.

Miller said suicide “essentially touches all of us. It is a part of our society that has no bounds, no age limitations, and can strike rich and poor alike.”

There are a number of warning signs that may alert someone that a friend, co-worker or relative may be considering taking his or her own life.

Among the warning signs are someone talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself; looking for a way to kill oneself; talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose; talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain; talking about being a burden to others; increasing the use of alcohol or drugs; acting anxious, agitated, or reckless; sleeping too little or too much; withdrawing or feeling isolated; showing rage or talking about seeking revenge; and displaying extreme mood swings.

If any of the signs persist with someone or if it’s believed a person may be considering suicide, Volunteer Behavioral Health urges calls be placed to the agency’s 24-hour crisis call center at 800-704-2651.

For more information, visit vbhcs.org or call Volunteer Behavioral Health at 877-567-6051. Volunteer Behavioral Health is a nonprofit organization that serves 31 counties in Middle and Southeast Tennessee and the Upper Cumberland Region.