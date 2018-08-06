MTSC swimmers in competition

Atkinson, a Mt. Juliet High sophomore, turned in a time of 1:06.93 in the 100-meter butterfly, 2:28.38 in the 200 butterfly, 1:08.13 in the 100 butterfly and :28.48 in the 50 freestyle. She began her swimming career at Seat Star Swim and joined MTSC in 2010. She has also competed for her summer league team the Willoughby Waves of Mt. Juliet and has several first-place finishes in the Nashville Swim League.

Grisham, who joined MTSC in 2012, just graduated from Siegel High School as valedictorian and is an upcoming freshman at the University of Tennessee.

Blaine Robinson, a junior at Wilson Central High School, competed in the 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle events this past weekend in the Southern Zone Senior Championship Meet in Huntsville, Ala., establishing a new MTSC record in the 15-16 boys’ 800 freestyle with a time of 9:07.69.