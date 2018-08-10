$425 million for rural broadband receives US Senate approval

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander announced the Senate passed legislation to provide $425 million in support for broadband in rural areas.

DTC, which serves DeKalb, Cannon and Smith counties, and parts of Wilson and Rutherford counties, is already making high-speed broadband available. But more is needed for these rural counties. It is vital to local businesses, students, health care providers and first responders.

“We applaud the action of the Senate,” said Levoy Knowles, executive director of the Tennessee Telecommunications Association, which includes DTC. “TTA members in rural Tennessee have installed more than 21,000 miles of fiber, the fastest internet service available. But there are more areas that need high-speed broadband, and support from Washington and Nashville is always welcome.

“For rural communities to thrive in the 21st century, high-speed broadband is as essential as the telephone was when TTA members made it available nearly 100 years ago. When an employer is looking for a place to locate, it is one of the first things they’ll tell you that they must have. Our members are making it happen.”

TTA members, including DTC, are independent and cooperatively owned telecom companies that provide high-speed broadband or fiber service to customers in rural Tennessee. By 2019, they will have spent more than $243 million to connect rural Tennesseans with gig-speed fiber.

TTA has connected rural Tennesseans for 70 years. The 21 members of TTA are currently experts in Tennessee rural broadband.