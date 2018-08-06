ITA honors Academic Teams, Scholar-Athletes

Cumberland University men’s and women’s squads were recognized as All-Academic Teams and nine student-athletes were named ITA Scholar-Athletes, including Joana Bou, Ana María Collazos, Marianela Landi and Stefanie Navaratnam for the women along with Francisco Fernandez Meaca, Pau Grabuleda Cruañas, Thiago Lopes, Axel Lucich and Ramon Puertolas for the men.

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade-point-average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letterwinners were factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year (including Fall 2017 and Spring 2018). Cumberland men’s tennis posted a 3.56 GPA in the last academic year and women’s tennis registered a 3.42.

A player must meet the following criteria to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status: 1.) be a varsity letterwinner, 2.) have a grade-point-average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and 3.) have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshmen through senior year).