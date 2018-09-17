Cumberland men and women post wins at Campbellsville Classic

Six Phoenix players played one singles and two doubles matches during the one-day warm-up event for this week’s ITA Southeast Regional presented by Oracle scheduled for Thursday-Sunday in Georgetown, Ky.

Puertolas defeated Campbellsville’s Will True, 6-1, 7-5, while Fernandez Meaca picked up a 7-5, 6-1, victory over Indiana-Southeast’s Bradley Cross.

Lucich claimed a 6-2, 4-6, 10-7, win versus Union College’s Mateo Gonzalez, Pardos posted a 6-1, 6-3, victory against Indiana-Southeast’s Jerin Inman and Bagnera recorded a 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Union’s Henry St. John. Thiago Lopes suffered the only loss for CU, a 7-5, 6-3, setback versus Campbellsville’s Martin Munoz.

In doubles Lucich and Lopes registered an 8-3 victory against Indiana-Southeast’s TJ Brady and Garrett Fensler before dropping an 8-4 decision to Union’s Lois Castellon and Alex Kostka.

Fernandez Meaca and Pardos defeated Campbellsville’s Blayze O’Keefe and Matus Sevcik but then dropped an 8-5 decision to Union’s Srdjan Pejic and Mark Khuenel.

Puertolas and Bagnera lost their first match, 8-5, to Union’s Ewan McKinnie and Santiago Lopes but won 8-2 in their second match versus Indiana-Southeast’s Daulton Fensler and Sam Venter.

Women claim victories at Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Ainhoa Garijo Garrido, Marianela Landi, Jessica Hernandez, Kylie Humphrey and Stefanie Navaratnam each recorded singles victories and Cumberland registered a pair of doubles wins in women’s tennis action Saturday at the Campbellsville Classic in Campbellsville, Ky.

Garijo Garrido defeated Campbellsville University’s Brenda Aguilar, 6-4, 6-3 and Landi collected a 6-4, 6-1 win over Indiana-Southeast’s Camille Greenwell. Hernandez outlasted Union College’s Alina Schweizer, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7, while Humphrey also went to a supertiebreaker, claiming a 5-7, 6-2, 10-8, victory versus Campbellsville’ Brooklyn Harris.

Navaratnam did not lose a game in her win over Indiana-Southeast’s Hallee Miller while Morgan Harmon lost 6-0, 6-0, to Indiana-Southeast’s Anne Mattox.

In doubles Garijo Garrido and Hernandez dropped an 8-6 decision to Union’s Isidora Petkovic and Ljiljana Pajcin but came back for an 8-5 victory against Indiana-Southeast’s Lauren Winchell and Alexis Applegate.

Landi and Navaratnam also lost their first doubles outing, 8-7, to Campbellsville’s Rebeca Scurt and Harris but defeated Indiana-Southeast’s Greenwell and Jeannie Soto, 8-5.

Harmon and Humphrey lost their only doubles, match, 8-3, to Union’s Alina Schweizer and Alba Rodenas.

Cumberland will participate in this week’s ITA Southeast Regional presented by Oracle scheduled for Thursday-Sunday in Georgetown, Ky.