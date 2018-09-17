logo

Cumberland tennis

Cumberland men and women post wins at Campbellsville Classic

Staff Reports • Today at 5:39 PM

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Ramon Puertolas, Francisco Fernandez Meaca, Axel Lucich, Guillermo Pardos and Alejandro Bagnera all won in singles while Cumberland posted four doubles wins on Saturday at the Campbellsville Classic.

Six Phoenix players played one singles and two doubles matches during the one-day warm-up event for this week’s ITA Southeast Regional presented by Oracle scheduled for Thursday-Sunday in Georgetown, Ky.

Puertolas defeated Campbellsville’s Will True, 6-1, 7-5, while Fernandez Meaca picked up a 7-5, 6-1, victory over Indiana-Southeast’s Bradley Cross.

Lucich claimed a 6-2, 4-6, 10-7, win versus Union College’s Mateo Gonzalez, Pardos posted a 6-1, 6-3, victory against Indiana-Southeast’s Jerin Inman and Bagnera recorded a 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Union’s Henry St. John. Thiago Lopes suffered the only loss for CU, a 7-5, 6-3, setback versus Campbellsville’s Martin Munoz.

In doubles Lucich and Lopes registered an 8-3 victory against Indiana-Southeast’s TJ Brady and Garrett Fensler before dropping an 8-4 decision to Union’s Lois Castellon and Alex Kostka.

Fernandez Meaca and Pardos defeated Campbellsville’s Blayze O’Keefe and Matus Sevcik but then dropped an 8-5 decision to Union’s Srdjan Pejic and Mark Khuenel.

Puertolas and Bagnera lost their first match, 8-5, to Union’s Ewan McKinnie and Santiago Lopes but won 8-2 in their second match versus Indiana-Southeast’s Daulton Fensler and Sam Venter.

Women claim victories at Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Ainhoa Garijo Garrido, Marianela Landi, Jessica Hernandez, Kylie Humphrey and Stefanie Navaratnam each recorded singles victories and Cumberland registered a pair of doubles wins in women’s tennis action Saturday at the Campbellsville Classic in Campbellsville, Ky.

Garijo Garrido defeated Campbellsville University’s Brenda Aguilar, 6-4, 6-3 and Landi collected a 6-4, 6-1 win over Indiana-Southeast’s Camille Greenwell. Hernandez outlasted Union College’s Alina Schweizer, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7, while Humphrey also went to a supertiebreaker, claiming a 5-7, 6-2, 10-8, victory versus Campbellsville’ Brooklyn Harris.

Navaratnam did not lose a game in her win over Indiana-Southeast’s Hallee Miller while Morgan Harmon lost 6-0, 6-0, to Indiana-Southeast’s Anne Mattox.

In doubles Garijo Garrido and Hernandez dropped an 8-6 decision to Union’s Isidora Petkovic and Ljiljana Pajcin but came back for an 8-5 victory against Indiana-Southeast’s Lauren Winchell and Alexis Applegate.

Landi and Navaratnam also lost their first doubles outing, 8-7, to Campbellsville’s Rebeca Scurt and Harris but defeated Indiana-Southeast’s Greenwell and Jeannie Soto, 8-5.

Harmon and Humphrey lost their only doubles, match, 8-3, to Union’s Alina Schweizer and Alba Rodenas.

Cumberland will participate in this week’s ITA Southeast Regional presented by Oracle scheduled for Thursday-Sunday in Georgetown, Ky.

