Four CU men advances in singles at ITA regionals

Singles and doubles action continues Friday in the four-day event, with winners advancing to the ITA Cup next month in Rome, Ga. Two singles and two doubles matches are scheduled for Friday.

Lucich collected a 6-1, 6-0, victory over Montreat College’s Jackson Plyer and takes on Indiana-Southeast’s Garrett Fensler in the Round of 32 on Friday. Bagnera defeated Campbellsville University’s Will True, 6-4, 6-1, and he moves on to play Georgetown College’s Philipp Hoeper in the Round of 32.

Pardos posted a 7-5, 6-1, victory over Middle Georgia State’s Hugo Retortillo and faces Asbury University’s Choopat Suvimolstean on Friday. Puertolas, the No. 3 seed in the 71-player field, recorded a 7-6, 6-0, win versus Anthony Kwok from the University of the Cumberlands and advances to play Georgetown’s Cole McCreary.

In doubles Lucich and Lopes registered a pair of 8-1 victories, taking out Eric Banoub and Kwok from the University of the Cumberlands as well as Milligan College’s Mason Grear and Taylor Graalman. The CU duo takes on Georgetown’s Ryo Takeda and Hoeper in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Puertolas and Bagnera dropped their first doubles outing, 8-3, to Takeda and Hoeper.

Garijo Garrido, Landi, Hernandez advance for women at ITA regionals

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Ainhoa Garijo Garrido, Jessica Hernandez and Marianela Landi all recorded singles wins and Garijo Garrido and Landi registered two doubles victories on the first day of the ITA Southeast Regionals presented by Oracle in women’s tennis action Thursday.

Landi posted a 6-4, 6-2, win over Middle Georgia State’s Lisette D’Onoforio and faces Brescia University’s Hannah Joy Simms on Friday morning in the Round of 32. Hernandez collected a 6-1, 6-0, victory against Middle Georgia State’s Erin Byassee and takes on Martin Methodist’s Siria Dibe in the Round of 32.

Garijo Garrido defeated Union College’s Mia Kitashita, 6-0, 6-1, advancing to face Georgetown College’s Amanda Moore.

In doubles Hernandez and Kylie Humphrey recorded an 8-5 victory over Union’s Alba Rodenas and Alina Schweizer but dropped an 8-4 decision to Denee Lyttle and Grace Steeley from the University of the Cumberlands.

Garijo Garrido posted an 8-1 win versus Milligan’s Miranda Martin and Marliana Peterson and registered an 8-2 victory over Union’s Christina Schoener and Kitashita. The CU duo faces Georgetown’s Fazenbaker and Swanson in the quarterfinals.