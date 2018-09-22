Garijo Garrido, Hernandez reach singles quarters at ITA

Rain forced the final matches of the day indoors but singles quarterfinals and semifinals as well as doubles semifinals will take place Saturday, all indoors in Nicholasville, Ky.

Garijo Garrido collected a pair of 6-1, 6-1, victories, defeating Georgetown College’s Amanda Moore and Campbellsville University’s Bolor Enkhbayar.

The junior advances to the quarterfinals to face Campbellsville’s Brenda Aguilar. With a victory she would take on either Union College’s Ljiljana Pajcin or Hernandez in the semifinals. Garijo Garrido lost in the finals of this tournament in singles last year.

Hernandez registered a 6-1, 6-0, win over Martin Methodist’s Siria Dibe and recorded a 6-2, 6-0, triumph against Georgetown’s Lauren Fazenbaker. The freshman plays Ljiljana in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Landi posted a 7-6, 7-6, win versus Brescia University’s Hannah Joy Simms but lost 6-1, 6-0, to Lindsey Wilson’s Lina Sachica in the Round of 16.

Garijo Garrido and Landi defeated Georgetown’s Fazenbaker and Katie Swanson, 8-4, in the quarterfinals. The CU duo faces Jaclyn Jewell and Luka Lyttle in the semifinals Saturday.

Lopes-Lucich advance to doubles semis for CU men

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes recorded one victory in doubles to reach the semifinals while Lucich, Ramon Puertolas and Alejo Bagnera lost in the Round of 16 in singles for Cumberland men’s tennis Friday at the ITA Southeast Regionals.

Rain forced the final matches of the day indoors but singles quarterfinals and semifinals as well as doubles semifinals will take place Saturday, all indoors in Nicholasville, Ky.

Lucich and Lopes defeated Georgetown College’s Ryo Takeda and Philipp Hoeper, 8-5, in the quarterfinals, advancing to play Campbellsville University’s Will True and Adrian Sabrojo in the semifinals.

Lucich split sets with Indiana-Southeast’s Garrett Fensler, 2-6, 7-5, before winning in a supertiebreaker, but the senior dropped a 6-2, 6-2, decision to Union College’s Srdan Pejic in the Round of 16.

Puertolas posted a 6-0, 6-1, win versus Georgetown’s Cole McCreary but lost 6-1, 6-2, to Sabrojo in the Round of 16 as well.

Bagnera defeated Hoeper, 6-3, 6-1, in the Round of 32 but split sets with Takeda, 4-6, 6-2, before losing in a supertiebreaker.