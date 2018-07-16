‘West Side Story’ coming to Capitol

Arthur Laurents wrote the book for the musical, Leonard Bernstein wrote the music, with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The movie, which was released in 1961, is based on the stage play from 1957. Natalie Wood and Richard Baymer, as Maria and Tony, were the stars of the movie version of the show.

The stage play is well-accepted by audiences of all types, and that is one of the things that attracted Audience of One founder and show director Angie Dee to the story.

“While in the stages of planning and designing West Side Story, I quickly became aware of the enormity of this great work,” said Dee. “This brilliant work of art that was conceived by Jerome Robbins and collaborated with iron-clad talents such as Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim began to rise like a mountain before me.

“In all honesty, I was terrified to take on this heavy-hitting classic. After much consideration and long hours of studying the script and score, the conception of our theatre taking on “West Side Story” began to grow. Everything from the casting decisions to the sets to the costumes and lighting design began to illuminate before my eyes.”

Dee said the number of actors who auditioned, made, “casting extremely difficult due to the large numbers of extremely talented performers who came out for auditions. I love each of these students who I have watched grow over the years, but in the end, I went with my gut and cast a beautiful show.”

Dee said choreographer Rebecca Poole “[laid] down incredibly difficult choreography. Rebecca channeled her inner Jerome and married his touch with her profound professional ballet experience. She pushed this cast past fears, blood, sweat and many tears to the breathtaking work of art you will see on stage. I don’t think anyone ever complained, because our great leader choreographed all of this coming off of an ACL surgery. Her gift in dance, choreography and leadership helped grow all of us this summer.”

Local actor and Wilson Central High School theatre teacher Katharine Boettcher taught stage combat.

“We are always challenged and grow from Kat’s many skill sets,” Dee said. “She has been a family member at AOO since Musical Theatre Showstoppers where she taught music, choreography and performed. We are so thankful to have her return to help us with ‘West Side Story.’ She is a true professional.”

Music teacher Sandy Elliott will return for her third show as music director, Dee said.

“Her music direction begins with passion and a beautiful love and optimism for each student,” Dee said. “They trust her and will try new things. I recall a precious time in a private rehearsal when Mrs. Elliott was working with Matt [Gunn, who plays Tony] and Madison [Graves, who plays Maria] on [the song,] ‘Maria.’ I was moved to tears as she helped Matt find this amazing new space in his placement. We were all in awe and knew that Tony had just honed a new tool to play in for what some consider the most difficult male vocals on stage to date.”

Dee said the company is “also blessed to have Jenny Youngman work alongside of Mrs. Elliott. Jenny is an impeccable accompanist, vocal teacher and friend. She works teaching private vocals to many of our students during the year and continually stretches their talents and hones their skills as vocalist. We love working with Jenny and her witty sense of humor and deeply passionate eye for detail,” Dee said. “’West Side Story’ is a special musical and encourages audience members to get their tickets early.”

“Please come see West Side Story at Capitol Theatre,” she said. “Capitol Players is the professional branch of Audience of One Productions. We have professional dancers and actors working alongside of these students. This show only afforded true triple threats who work in dance, vocals and acting year-round. It is truly our next-level production.”

“West Side Story,” runs July 19-20 and July 26-27 at 7 p.m., July 21 and July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and July 22 at 3 p.m.

Tickets for “West Side Story” are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 and seniors 60 and older. They can be purchased at capitoltheatretn.com.