Traffic Alert Section of Lebanon street to be closed Staff Reports • Today at 6:22 PM A section of Lebanon street will be closed for one to two days to allow workers to tap into water and sewer lines. Both lanes of Cedar Street in the 200 block will be closed Tuesday and possibly Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to allow for the work. Anyone with questions may call David Bowen with Envision Construction at 615-476-6403. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.