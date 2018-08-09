Transportation Wilson County school bus involved in minor wreck Matt Masters • Today at 10:57 AM [email protected] A Wilson County school bus was involved in a minor crash Thursday morning with another vehicle in front of Waffle House on State Route 109 near East Division Street in Lebanon, according to police. An unidentified teen was the driver of the other vehicle. The students were loaded onto another bus and taken to school. No injuries were reported in the wreck. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.