Mt. Juliet chamber members learn about Hamilton Springs Station

The station, which will be the third station for the Music City Star in Lebanon, will have a ribbon cutting Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

The Hamilton Springs community includes traditional homes but is focused on a village style of living with “subdistricts” that offer different types of living experiences, and potentially house up to 5,000 residents. Future plans for the community include shops, salons, walkways and greenways.

Bell said one estimate on growth could see as many as 80,000 people who live within a two-mile radius by 2040, a significant leap from the current estimate of 8,000 residents within the same radius.

Bell, who is also history professor at Cumberland University, a Lebanon city councilor and city historian, said he hopes the train will act as a unifier for the people of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon.

“As we’re growing together, we need to work together,” Bell said, noting the infamous State Route109 divide between the two cities

Tim Leeper, owner of Tim Leeper Roofing, also spoke about an upcoming adult softball league and tournament that will be at Hobbs Field, also known as Elmer Elkins Park, in Lebanon. Leeper said the opening of the softball field would be Oct. 12-13 and feature a homerun derby and tournament.