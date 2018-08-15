New train station set to open

The station at 1000 Gaston Park Drive in Lebanon, will feature a park-and-ride that is available for the public to use to ride the Music City Star.

On Sept. 6, developers, elected officials and RTA representatives will gather at the Hamilton Springs train station to formally celebrate the its opening. More information on the event will be released later.

The addition of the Hamilton Springs stop means the service schedule for the Music City Star’s morning and afternoon commutes will change, and passengers at the other five outlying stations will need to prepare to board just a few minutes earlier. The new schedule will go into effect Aug. 27.

Times for the 93 Music City Star-West End Shuttle will remain the same. Schedules may be found at musiccitystar.org, with the updated Music City Star schedule available Aug. 25 for customers’ reference prior to the start of service.

For more information on the Music City Star, contact customer care at 615-862-5950 weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or visit musiccitystar.org.