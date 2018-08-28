Music City Star’s new station opens at Hamilton Springs

About 20 people took the train to the Hamilton Springs station from Nashville Monday evening. They rode the two trains, which arrive at 5:46 p.m. and 6:26 p.m.

Michael Mercer, who works in Nashville, has ridden the Music City Star for more than a year. He said the new station is much more convenient, especially as he lives in the Hamilton Springs apartments.

“It makes it a lot easier to get to and from work since I work downtown,” Mercer said, as his 10-minute drive to the Martha station at State Route 109 was reduced to about a 500-yard walk from the complex to the station.

Lynna Rawlings, who works for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has taken the Music City since January and said it saves her both money and time.

“It keeps me out of the horrific traffic and saves money on gas. I don’t pay for parking at Vandy anymore,” Rawlings said.

“I really wish that they would come up with more schedules. I think more people would ride if they expanded the ride schedule. It’s catered to people who go in early and work an eight-hour shift, and a lot of people work 10- and 12-hour shifts. They can’t always take advantage of the train, because the last train out of Nashville is 5:45 p.m. They may not get off shift until 6 or 6:30 p.m.”

Developers, elected officials and Regional Transit Authority representatives will gather at the Hamilton Springs train station Sept. 6 to formally celebrate its opening.