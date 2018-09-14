Changes coming to Music City Star by end of year

Customers can attend a meeting in person at one of the three upcoming meeting dates to learn more about the potential schedule changes. Information is also available at the RTA website at musiccitystar.org and click on the service change banner at the bottom of the page.

Meetings will be Sept. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the FiftyForward Donelson Conference Room at 108 Donelson Pike in Nashville, Oct. 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road, suite 200, and Oct. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lebanon’s Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

If anyone interested is unable to attend one of the public meetings, feedback may still be provided. Submit comments online at surveymonkey.com/r/starsurvey, provide a customer comment at musiccitystar.org or call 615-862-5625.

For more information on the Music City Star, contact customer care at 615-862-5950 weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or visit musiccitystar.org.