14th Transit Citizen Leadership Academy welcomes new class

The six-week program provides attendees with the resources they need to be leaders and actively engage in the transit conversation in Middle Tennessee. The class participants represent eight counties in the region, including Wilson County.

Among the class participants is Gary Soloway, president and owner of Business Brokers in Wilson County. Soloway lives in Mt. Juliet.

The opening class began with remarks by Pete Wooten, board chair of the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee. Other featured speakers were Pam Krodenbrock, Tennessee division administrator for the Federal Highway Administration; Toks Omishakin, deputy commissioner and chief of the environment and planning bureau for the Tennessee Department of Transportation; Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, chairwoman of the Middle Tennessee Regional Transportation Authority; and Jo Ann Graves, president and CEO of the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee.

The class features a full schedule of expert speakers, and the class members will graduate as effective advocates for transit in Middle Tennessee. More than 300 Middle Tennesseans have graduated from the Academy since it began in 2011.

“We are thrilled to welcome our 14th class,” Graves said. “It is so important to keep the conversation on transit open and moving, which is why the Transit Alliance is committed to continuing to educate and mobilize Middle Tennesseans on the transit discussion.”

The academy was made possible by the support of contributors from across the state. The class will meet weekly through Oct. 10.

There are additional opportunities to get involved with the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee. Visit the website to learn more about upcoming TCLA classes, events and supporter opportunities. The Transit Alliance is part of the Transit For Nashville Coalition, a group of more than 110 Middle Tennessee businesses, faith groups and other organizations that bring transit to the people.