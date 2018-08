Jasmine Fuqua led Lebanon with 24 kills and 10 digs while Sacorra Patton picked up 15 kills, 10 digs and three blocks; Kendall Arnold 24 assists, Addie Grace Porter 16 digs and Alaina Smith three aces.

The Lady Devils were coming off a 25-20, 16-25, 25-13, 25-16 home win over Station Camp on Wednesday as Fuqua finished with 38 digs, 23 kills and four blocks while Patton put up 23 digs, 14 kills and an ace and Porter 52 digs and an ace.

Lebanon will play host to LaVergne at 5 p.m. Tuesday.