Watertown wears out East Robertson 3-0

Brookelyn Davis drilled eight of the Tigerettes’ 17 aces. Natalie Fountain and Mackailyn Cherry each served up three, Sydney Murrell two and Brittni Allison one.

Murrell, the Tigerettes’ libero, finished with 16 digs while Cherry notched nine, Davis eight and Fountain, Holly Mohr and Ali Conrad two each.

Davis and Fountain each spiked six kills while Allison, Mikayla Nix and Ashlyn Neal notched two apiece and Murrell and Dakayla Cherry one each.

Allison and Neal each had solo blocks for point while Neal combined with Fountain and Mohr for assist blocks.

Chery totaled 12 assists and Davis eight as the Tigerettes improved to 3-0 for the season.

Watertown will play host to District 7-A rival Westmoreland at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the main gym while waxing and refinishing are under way on the volleyball floor. The Tigerettes are 2-0 in district play.

MJCA falls in five at USN

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian went down swinging at University School of Nashville on Monday 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13.

Davey Slaughter served up 18 points, including an ace, for the Lady Saints while Abbey Garland had five aces out of her 13 points. Megan Blackwell and Madi Stone each had three aces out of 13 points.

Slaughter had 42 attack attempts with two kills. Kayla Thomas notched 19 attacks with one kill.

Slaughter supplied 30 digs, Thomas 29 and Stone 28.

Taylor Wilson set up 25 assists while Blackwell had two blocks.