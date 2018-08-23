Women's volleyball opens season at MSC Crossover Challenge

Seventeen NAIA programs will compete at the Ephram Gymnasium during the two days of competition.

Cumberland faces Point University and Brescia University on Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. On Saturday, the Phoenix take on Union College at noon and close out the tournament with a 6 p.m. match against Indiana-Southeast.

Fourth-year head coach Kathy Slaughter returns nine letter winners and three starters from last year’s club, including First Team All-Mid-South performer Masa Nalovic. Slaughter also welcomes nine newcomers, including four junior college players this season.

“I am really excited for the weekend, as it is an opportunity for us to get better; no matter the outcome on the scoreboard, we have to get better.” Slaughter said.

“We have had a really strong camp so far. The girls have worked extremely hard and the team chemistry is building throughout the whole team.”

Prior to the MSC Crossover Challenge, the Phoenix played scrimmage matches against Trevecca University and Union University.

“We were really able to address our challenges during the scrimmages and work on techniques to improve both individually and as a unit,” Slaughter said.