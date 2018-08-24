CU drops Friday matches at MSC Crossover Challenge

The Phoenix (0-2) challenged Point in the first set, as neither team built more than a three point lead. Cumberland led 19-17 late, but a string of five-straight points by the Skyhawks pushed point to the first set victory. In the following set, CU jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, but Point strung together a 9-1 run to take a 10-5 lead. Point was later able to score seven of the final nine points to take a 2-0 match lead after Cumberland battled their way back to a one point deficit at 18-17.

Cumberland got on the board in the third set after jumping out to a 10-5 lead. The Skyhawks were able to chip away at the Phoenix lead, tying the game at 13-13 half way through the third set. Again, the two programs found themselves tied, this time at 17-17, but a 5-0 run propelled by two kills from Mikayla Wickham and two services aces from Shea Moore gave the Phoenix the lead for good.

Trailing two sets to one, the Phoenix built an early 10-4 lead but failed to hold on. Cumberland would lead the entire fourth set until the Skyhawks were able to take an 18-17 advantage. From there the two teams would exchange points until CU had set point at 24-22. Point rallied off the final four points to take the set 26-24 and the match 3-1.

Cumberland fell in straight set, 3-0, to Brescia during their second contest of the day.Lyssette Serna led the Phoenix with ten kills in the match as Serna and Masa Nalovic combined for 25.5 of CU’s 65 points in the match.

The Phoenix got off to a sluggish start in the first set as they found themselves trailing 16-5. Cumberland managed to battle their way back and trailed by just three at 23-20 but the Bearcats would hold on to win, 25-20.

After splitting the first eight points of the second set, Cumberland took a 7-4 advantage, but an 8-0 run by Brescia gave them a 12-7 edge. From there the two squads traded points before the Bearcats were able to win the final two points of the set.

In the third set, the Phoenix were able to jump out to an early 8-5 lead after scoring six of the first eight points. The Bearcats would claw their way back tying the set at 14 all. Brescia took an 18-14 lead, but the Phoenix managed to keep pace and secure a one point lead at 22-21. Another three point run by the Bearcats would give Brescia match point, but CU was able to tie things at 24-24.

After splitting the next four points Cumberland broke the tie and took a 27-26 lead. But, a string of three straight points would end Cumberland’s day.

Cumberland will return to the court Saturday for day two of the MSC Crossover Challenge when the Phoenix take on Union College and Indiana-Southeast at noon and 6 p.m., respectively.