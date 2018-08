Allie Brady led the Lady Bears with 26 assists, eight digs and two aces for Mt. Juliet while Taylor Pruitt posted 10 blocks and Cate Van Hoven seven kills as the Lady Bears slipped to 6-6 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will travel to arch-rival Wilson Central for a District 9-AAA match at 6 p.m. Thursday following the freshmen’s 4 p.m. match and the 5 p.m. junior-varsity set.