Lebanon downs Watertown in battle of unbeaten

With the WHS pep band performing, Lebanon overwhelmed its neighbors 25-15, 25-23, 25-14.

“It was an exciting atmosphere for volleyball, but Lebanon had more firepower,” Watertown coach Brandy Holcomb said after her Lady Tigers slipped to 7-1 while Lebanon improved to the same record.

Jasmine Fuqua led the Lady Devils with 23 kills, 11 digs and three assists while Sacorra Patton put up 11 kills and nine digs, Addie Grace Porter 13 digs and two aces, Kendall Arnold 26 assists and five kills and Gigi White 10 assists.

One key was Lebanon’s service defense as Watertown had just three aces - singles by Sydney Murrell, Mackailyn Cherry and Faith Pulley.

Murrell led the Lady Tigers with 14 digs while Cherry chipped in with six, Brookelyn Davis five, Pulley three and Brittni Allison and Dakayla Cherry one each.

Ashlyn Neal notched some points off the block with one solo and three assisted, teaming up with Davis, Natalie Fountain and Mackailyn Cherry.

Fountain spiked seven kills, Davis six and Allison, Mackailyn Cherry and Dakayla Cherry one each.

Watertown will return to District 7-A action next Tuesday at Red Boiling Springs. Lebanon will remain out of district that day when Hillsboro pays a visit for a 4 p.m. match

Central sweeps Mt. Juliet

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central swept visiting Mt. Juliet 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 in District 9-AAA action Thursday night.

Carson Van Hoven had 15 digs for the Lady Bears as she and Devon Smotherman each served up two aces. Allie Brady set up nine assists while Taylor Pruitt finished with five blocks and Emma Green spiked four kills as Mt. Juliet slipped to 6-7 for the season and 2-1 in the district.

Mt. Juliet is off until a Sept. 4 trip to Oakland for a 6 p.m. varsity match. Freshmen will play at 4 and the junior varsity at 5.

Friendship sweeps MJCA

MT. JULIET — Friendship Christian swept host Mt. Juliet Christian in Division II District 4-A action Thursday 25-20, 25-18, 25-13.

Bailey Bryant led the Lady Commanders with 18 digs while Aisy Dixner notched nine.

Sydney McCormick had two blocks as she and Pryce Daniels each spiked 10 kills. Logan Seagraves had eight kills while Bayley West supplied seven kills and a block and Mallory Dean four kills.

Daniels served up three aces and Seagraves, Kaylee Scharfman and Cameron Burton one each as the Lady Commanders climbed to 11-3 for the season ad 6-1 in district play.