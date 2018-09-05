Lebanon handles Hillsboro

Sacorra Patton led the Lady Devils with 17 kills and 13 digs while Kendall Arnold set up 28 assists, Addie Grace Porter posted 26 digs and two aces and Jasmine Fuqua 14 kills and six digs as Lebanon improved to 8-0.

Lebanon will travel to Mt. Juliet on Thursday.

Lady Tigers take down RBS

RED BOILING SPRINGS — Watertown took down District 7-A rival Red Boiling Springs in straight sets 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 Tuesday night.

Sophomores Natalie Fountain and Brookelyn Davis each had eight kills for 16 of the Lady Tigers’ 21. Dakayla Cherry and Brittni Allison each had two kills and Mackailyn Cherry one.

Libero Sydney Murrell supplied 16 digs on the defensive end while Ashlyn Neal notched eight points by way to blocks as the Lady Tigers improved to 8-1 for the season and 6-0 in the district.

Watertown will return to the district road Thursday when the Lady Tigers bus to Celina for a 5:30 p.m. match at Clay County.

Friendship sweeps FRA

Friendship Christian swept visiting Franklin Road Academy 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Sydney McCormick spiked 10 kills for the Lady Commanders while Bayley West notched nine, Pryce Daniels eight, Logan Seagraves six and Mattie Smith and Mallory Dean two each.

Seagraves supplied 16 digs while Bailey Bryant had seven, West six and Aisy Dixner three.

Seagraves and Daniels each served up a pair of aces while Bryant and West had one apiece.

Kaylee Scharfman set up 18 assists and Cameron Burton 14.

Lady Bears sweep Oakland

MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet swept host Oakland 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 Tuesday night at Randy King Gym.

Zoe Hays set up 12 assists for the Lady Bears while Lindsay Merritt totaled 10 digs, Carson Van Hoven nine kills and four aces and Emma Green seven blocks as Mt. Juliet pulled even at 7-7 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Lebanon in District 9-AAA play at 6 p.m. Thursday. The freshmen were serve off at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity at 5.