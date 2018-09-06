Lady Devils down Mt. Juliet in three

Carson Van Hoven had 16 digs and 10 kills for the Lady Bears while Allie Brady set up 16 assists, Taylor Pruitt produced nine blocks and Zoe Hayes served up two aces as Mt. Juliet slipped to 7-8 for the season and 2-2 in district play.

Mt. Juliet will play host to McGavock at 5:30 p.m. Monday after the junior varsity play at 4:30.

Lady Tigers top Clay County

CELINA — Watertown traveled a long way to defeat Clay County 3-0 in District 7-A action Thursday night.

Natalie Fountain led the Lady Tigers’ offensive charge with 17 kills and two aces. She also picked up 10 digs and partnered with middle blocker Ashlyn Neal for two assisted blocks. Neal notched six total blocks, including two solo.

Brookelyn Davis helped Watertown’s cause with 21 assists, 11 digs, nine kills and two blocks.

Setter Mackailyn Cherry chipped in with five aces and two kills while Brittni Allison added five kills and an ace. Neal, Dakayla Cherry and Sydney Murrell each managed a kill.

Murrell, the libero, supplied 16 digs as Watertown improved to 9-1 for the season and 7-0 in district play.

Lady Saints succumb to DCA

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian couldn’t maintain momentum from a Game 1 win in dropping a 21-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-23 home decision to Donelson Christian on Thursday night.

Davey Slaughter had nine serves and three aces while Kayla Thomas totaled eight serves and two aces for the Lady Saints.

Slaughter supplied 33 digs, Madi Stone 25 and Abbey Garland 24.

Slaughter had a block while Taylor Wilson set up 23 assists.

Slaughter had 13 kills out of 51 attack attempts while Stone spiked three kills out of 27 attempts as the Lady Saints slipped to 3-6 for the season and 2-6 in Division II District 4-A.