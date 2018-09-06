logo

Cumberland volleyball

Phoenix fall to Bethel

Staff Reports • Today at 9:14 PM

The Phoenix fell in straight sets, 3-0, to Bethel on Thursday night at Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena where Cumberland made 25 attack errors and added just a .052 hitting percentage for the match.

Abby Adkins led the Phoenix with 12 kills as Sadie Edmonston had 17 digs and Raegan Moeller added three blocks.

The first set began as a back-and-fourth affair as the Phoenix and Wildcats were tied eight times in the early goings. The Phoenix trailed by just one point at 12-11 before Bethel managed an 8-2 run to increase their lead to 20-13. Cumberland made a late push to cut the Wildcat lead to just four at 22-18, but two attack errors and a kill by BU close out the set at 25-20.

Cumberland and Bethel exchanged points to open the second frame, all the way to a 13-13 tie. A quick 8-3 run by the Wildcats gave them a 21-16 advantage. Four straight points by Bethel closed out the set and gave BU a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

Again, the Wildcats were able to jump out to an early lead in the third set, this time taking a 9-5 advantage. Kills by Rachael Gunn, Lyssette Serna, Moeller and four attack errors by Bethel put the Phoenix behind one point at 13-12. Cumberland would manage to tie things up at 17 all and from there the teams would be even six more times before the score was 24-24. A kill and a service ace by Bethel’s Rachael Gunn would end the set 26-24, and the match 3-0.

The Phoenix will hit the road on Tuesday for their first Mid-South Conference match of the season versus University of the Cumberlands at 6 p.m. CDT.

