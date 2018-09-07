Glassman garners all-tournament honors at MSC Challenge

The senior from Jackson collected 28 assists and seven digs versus Point University and added 25 assists and six digs later that day against Brescia University. Glassman tallied 17 assists and nine digs versus Union College and ended the tournament with 13 assists and four digs against Indiana-Southeast. She averaged 5.93 assists and 1.86 digs per set during the four matches.

Cumberland won 1-of-4 matches in the season-opening tournament, posting a 3-0 victory against Union College and dropping 3-1 decisions to Point University and Indiana-Southeast.

The Phoenix will play at the University of the Cumberlands on Tuesday and at Life University on Friday next week to begin Mid-South Conference play. CU will return home Sept. 21-22 to face Shawnee State and the University of Pikeville, respectively.