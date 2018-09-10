Lady Saints defeat Davidson

Davey Slaughter supplied 26 digs for the Lady Saints while Madi Stone had 19 and Megan Blackwell and Taylor Wilson 18 each.

Blackwell and Abbey Garland each had two blocks and Slaughter one.

Slaughter had 56 attack attempts and seven kills. Blackwell had five kills out of 16 attempts while Stone finished with a kill out of 20 attempts.

Wilson set up 14 assists.

Stone had three aces out of 13 serves while Wilson had eight serves and three aces and Slaughter an ace out of nine serves as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 4-10 for the season and 3-9 in Division II District 4-A.