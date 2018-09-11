Friendship knocks off Goodpasture

Bayley West, Pryce Daniels, Sydney McCormick and Logan Seagraves each spiked eight kills for the Lady Commanders while Mallory Dean delivered three, Mattie Smith two and Cameron Burton and Kayle Scharfman one apiece.

McCormick served up eight aces while Bailey Bryant had three, West two and Scharfman, Daniels and Seagraves one each.

McCormick finished with five blocks, including four solo, and West one.

Bryant totaled 22 digs while Daniels and Seagraves each added eight, Aisney Dixner six, Scharfman five, Burton three, Dean two and Smith one.

Burton notched 19 assists and Scharfman 16.