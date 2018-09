“This was a great team game,” Mt. Juliet coach Jennifer Wilson said after the Lady Bears improved to 9-8 for the season and 3-2 in district play.

Zoe Hayes set up 42 assists for Mt. Juliet. Devon Smotherman spiked 12 kills while Cate Van Hoven had 11, Keah Ellis eight and Taylor Pruitt seven.

Lindsay Merritt managed 11 digs. Emma Green supplied seven blocks and Ellis five. Van Hoven served yup six aces.

Mt. Juliet will next play at 5 and 6 p.m. Monday at Station Camp.