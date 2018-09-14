Lady Devils a perfect 10

Sacorra Patton produced eight kills, seven digs and two aces for Lebanon while Kendall Arnold supplied 17 assists, three digs and two aces; Jasmine Fuqua eight kills, five digs and two aces and Addie Grace Porter 13 digs as the Lady Devils moved to 5-0 in district play.

Lebanon will play host to Wilson Central on Tuesday.

Watertown rolls to 11th win

WESTMORELAND — Watertown rolled to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-10 conquest of Westmoreland on Thursday night.

Natalie Fountain led all hitters with 11 kills, followed by Brookelyn Davis with seven; Ashlyn Neal, Brittni Allison and Dakayla Cherry three each and Holly Mohr and Mackailyn Cherry one apiece as the Tigerettes improved to 11-1 for the season and 9-0 in District 7-A.

Sydney Murrell finished with 15 digs while Davis added eight, Fountain two and Allison and Mackailyn Cherry one each.

Ali Conrad served up four aces while Murrell, Fountain and Davis each delivered three, Mackailyn Cherry two and Mohr one.

Davis earned two solo blocks while Fountain and Dakayla Cherry each chipped in with one. Fountain and Neal teamed up for an assisted block.

Watertown will travel to Upperman on Monday before returning home for senior next Thursday against Gordonsville. The varsity match will serve off at 5 p.m. with senior recognition to follow.

Friendship defeats DCA

DONELSON — Friendship Christian swept Donelson Christian 25-16, 25-7, 25-12 Thursday.

Bayley West spiked 11 kills and Logan Seagraves 10 for the Lady Commanders.

Cameron Burton set up 19 assists and Kaylee Scharfman 12.

Bailey Bryant finished with 14 digs while Pryce Daniels served up four aces.

Lady Bears battle back to beat Smyrna

SMYRNA — Mt. Juliet bounced back from a first-game loss to beat Smyrna 19-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 in District 9-AAA action Thursday.

“This was a great team game,” Mt. Juliet coach Jennifer Wilson said after the Lady Bears improved to 9-8 for the season and 3-2 in district play.

Zoe Hayes set up 42 assists for Mt. Juliet. Devon Smotherman spiked 12 kills while Cate Van Hoven had 11, Keah Ellis eight and Taylor Pruitt seven.

Lindsay Merritt managed 11 digs. Emma Green supplied seven blocks and Ellis five. Van Hoven served yup six aces.

Mt. Juliet will next play at 5 and 6 p.m. Monday at Station Camp.

Lady Saints go down swinging in five to USN

MT. JULIET — University School of Nashville and Mt. Juliet Christian went back and forth Thursday until USN emerged with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9 victory.

Davey Slaughter served up four aces and 11 serves for the Lady Saints. Madi Stone also had four aces and Kayla Thomas and Taylor Wilson two each as they and Abbey Garland each had nine serves.

Wilson set up 39 assists.

Slaughter had 29 kills out of 46 attacks while Stone spiked six kills out of 24 attacks.

Slaughter supplied 36 digs and a block while Stone had 23 digs as the Lady Saints slipped to 4-11 for the season and 3-10 in Division II District 4-A.