Zoe Hayes had 20 assists for Mt. Juliet while Devon Smotherman supplied seven kills and seven digs. Emma Green finished with five blocks and Lindsay Merritt two aces as the Lady Bears slipped to 12-13.

Mt. Juliet will return to District 9-AAA action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at LaVergne following the 5 p.m. junior-varsity match.