Phoenix fall on the road, 3-1

Cumberland dropped its fourth straight match overall and has played seven of its nine outings this season away from home.

The Phoenix (2-7, 0-2 Mid-South) started the match with six straight points in the opening set, including two kills from Wickham, one by Raegan Moeller and two service aces from Lyssette Serna. The Running Eagles (6-13, 1-1) pulled within 8-5 before kills by Abby Akins, Masa Nalovic and Serna made it 12-6 for the Phoenix.

Life ran off the next six points to even the set and from there it was nip-and-tuck before three kills in four points by Wickham gave Cumberland a 20-18 edge. Two kills by Akins and one from Nalovic extended the lead to 23-20 and Serna and Moeller finished off the set with kills for a 25-21 victory.

Kills by Serna, Wickham and Nalovic kept the second set close in the early going and a kill by Nicole Carey preceded a block from Moeller and Nalovic, giving CU an 11-8 advantage. Wickham added two more kills for a 14-11 lead, but the Running Eagles scored 11 of the next 14 points, including two kills from Olivia Thompson, one by Mary Zimmeman and a block by Zimmerman and Chelsea Hill.

Kills by Akins and Wickham ended the Life spurt but it was too little, too late for the Phoenix. Hill, Gaby Ferran and Alia Dorland all posted kills to end the set for the home team, 25-20.

Cumberland began the third set with an early lead (4-1) thanks to a block from Moeller and Wickham and a kill by Wickham, but a kill from Zimmerman and two by Liz Mann evened the set at five. Two kills from Nalovic evened the set at nine, but Life scored 10 straight points to take control.

Chelsea Hill recorded three kills along with a block with Thompson and Ferran added a kill during the 10-0 run. Solo blocks by Moeller and Serna ended the stretch but Hill and Ferran netted kills and blocks by Zimmerman and Hill and then Zimmerman and Taylor Parrish ended the set, 25-13.

Two kills by Zimmerman and blocks by Mann and Thompson and Taylor Parrish and Thompson put the Running Eagles ahead, 8-3, early in the fourth set, but a kill by Serna and three Life attack errors made it 8-7. Kills from Mann, Thompson and Hill along with a block by Thompson and Hill stretched the Life lead to 16-8.

A kill by Nalovic ended the run momentarily, but kills by Hill and Ferran and a block by Zimmerman and Ferran upped the advantage to 22-13. Mann posted two straight kills to end the match for Life, 25-14.

Cumberland will play host to Shawnee State this Friday at 4 p.m. and the University of Pikeville on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.