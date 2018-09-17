Watertown 13-1 after getting past Upperman 2-1

Natalie Fountain led all hitters with 10 kills for Watertown while Brookelyn Davis and Brittni Allison each finished with four, Dakayla Cherry and Ashlyn Neal three apiece and Mikayla Nix one as the Lady Tigers improved to 13-1.

Neal protected the net with nine blocking points, including five solo. Davis had two of her five blocks solo while Fountain and Cherry each chipped in one.

Sydney Murrell totaled 21 digs and Fountain 18.

Faith Pulley serve up half of Watertown’s four aces with Fountain and Allison each getting one.

Watertown’s junior-varsity team also won to improve to 22-4.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Trousdale County on Tuesday for a District 7-A match. Gordonsville will come to Watertown on Thursday for Senior Night. Neal, Cherry and Holly Mohr will be honored between the 5 p.m. varsity match and the JV match to follow.