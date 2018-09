Taylor Wilson set up 28 assists for the Lady Saints, who slipped to 8-10 for the season and 4-8 in Division II District 4-A.

Madi Stone had 11 serve, Davey Slaughter 10 and Wilson eight.

Slaughter supplied 37 digs and a block while Abbey Garland had 22 digs and Madi Stone 17.

Slaughter spiked 22 kills out of 27 attacks while Stone finished with five kills out of 33 attacks and Megan Blackwell three kills out of 19.