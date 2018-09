Lebanon spikes Central 3-1

Jasmine Fuqua led the Lady Devils with 21 kills, 12 digs and five aces while Addie Grace Porter produced 14 digs, four assists and an ace; Sacorra Patton 11 digs, 10 kills and two aces; Kendall Arnold 31 assists, four kills and an ace and Olivia Carver six kills and three digs as Lebanon improved to 6-0 in District 9-AAA.

Taryn Wilson totaled 22 digs and 10 kills for the Lady Wildcats while Anna Kate Guethlein set up 26 assists. Faith Moorhead spiked 16 kills and Sydney Dalton seven.

Lebanon will travel to Smyrna on Thursday.