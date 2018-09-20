Watertown spikes Gordonsville on Senior Night

Libero Sydney Murrell led the Lady Tigers with 16 digs and four aces. Brookelyn Davis served up three aces, Faith Pulley two and Natalie Fountain one.

Fountain also spiked 14 kills while Davis delivered eight, Ashlyn Neal three, Dakayla Cherry two and Mackailyn Cherry one.

Neal, one of Watertown’s three seniors who were honored between matches, led the Lady Tigers with three blocks while Fountain and Brittni Allison each added two and senior Holly Mohr one.

Murrell led seven Lady Tigers in digs with 16 while Mackailyn Cherry notched nine, Fountain eight, Allison four, Pulley three and Davis and Dakayla Cherry two each.

The Lady Tigers will play host to their annual tournament this weekend before traveling to Columbia Academy on Monday for a tri-match with CA and Harpeth.

Friendship sweeps USN

Friendship Christian continued rolling Thursday with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 triumph over visiting University School of Nashville at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Cameron Burton finished with five aces, 25 assists and five digs for Friendship while Kaylee Scharfman supplied two aces, 20 assists and four digs; Sydney McCormick 15 kills, Bayley West 12 kills, a block and four digs; Pryce Daniels eight kills and three digs, Logan Seagraves three aces, six kills and eight digs; Mattie Smith three kills and a dig, Mallory Dean a kill and two digs and Bailey Bryant three aces and 19 digs.

The Lady Commanders were coming off a 25-11, 25-7, 25-14 win at Clarksville Academy on Tuesday.

McCormick finished with 14 kills while West and Seagraves each added eight, Smith and Daniels seven apiece andDean five.

Burton totaled 23 assists while Scharfman supplied 14 and Bryant two.

Burton served up five aces while Scharfman had two and West and Bryant two each.

Bryant led the Lady Commanders with 13 digs while Scharfman finished with five, Seagraves and Aisy Dixner four each, West and Burton three apiece and West two.