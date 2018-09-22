Glassman's double-double leads Phoenix past UPike

The Phoenix (4-7, 2-2 Mid-South) collected double-figure kills in each set, with Mikayla Wickham, Abby Akins and Raegan Moeller recording six kills apiece and Masa Nalovic adding five. Ali Hanger and Akins registered 10 digs each as well for CU.

Cumberland started quickly, taking a 6-1 advantage in the opening set behind two service aces by Glassman, one from Serna and one kill by Akins. Akins, Wickham and Nalovic tallied kills, extending the lead to 10-6, and a block by Nalovic and Nicole Carey put the Phoenix ahead, 15-8.

Moeller and Wickham netted kills and Carey added one as well. Nalovic and Wickham added another and Moeler spiked the last one for a 25-17 set one first.

Two kills by Moeller and one apiece for Akins and Serna put the Phoenix in the lead, 7-1, to start the second half, but the Bears fought back thanks to a pair of kills each from Hunter Clewis, Cassie Jones and Amanda Gooding.

Clewis and Gooding added a third kill in the set, giving Pikeville a 14-13 edge, but kills from Serna and Akins put the Phoenix back ahead, 17-16. Carey collected two straight kills and Akins and Nalovic posted one apiece before a final block from Nalovic and Moeller gave CU a 25-19 second set win.

Kills by Wickham and Carey and a block from Moeller and Akins started the second set for the Phoenix. The set went back-and-forth thanks to three kills from Clewis and a block by Simpson and Gooding for Pikeville.

Cumberland answered with kills from Akins and Serna. Two service aces by Glassman pushed the home team ahead, 14-10, and Serna and Wickman collected kills for a 17-10 advantage.

Moeller and Wickham netted two more kills each, the last one by Wickham ending the match, 25-14.

Jones paced the Bears (8-13, 0-5) with nine kills, Gooding and Clewis added seven apiece and Brooke Pickler recorded 22 assists.

Cumberland will play at fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson on Tuesday before heading to Marion, Ind., for a tournament next weekend.