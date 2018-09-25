Watertown rolls to tri-match sweep

The Lady Tigers improved to 22-2 for the season and will bring an 11-0 District 7-A record into their home finale against Red Boiling Springs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The match will be the annual Pink Out night for breast cancer awareness.

The district tournament will serve off next Tuesday with first-round matches at the higher seed, with the No. 1 seed, expected to be Watertown, drawing a bye. The semifinals and finals will be held Oct. 4 at Clay County.

Friendship knocks off Nashville Christian

Friendship Christian knocked off visiting Nashville Christian 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16 Monday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Cameron Burton set up 26 assists, supplied seven digs and served up two aces for Friendship while Kaylee Scharfman supplied six digs and three aces, Pryce Daniels eight kills, two assists, two digs and an ace; Sydney McCormick 10 kills and three blocks; Bayley West eight kills, three digs, two blocks and an ace; Logan Seagraves 14 digs, nine kills and four aces; Mallory Dean six kills, four digs and an assist; Mattie Smith four digs and a kill and Bailey Bryant 19 digs and five aces.