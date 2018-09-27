Wilson Central sweeps Smyrna — Lady Tigers run table in 7-A

Emilee McDonald led the Lady Wildcats with 14 assists and seven digs while Katey Meador finished with 14 digs and four aces, Anna Kate Guethlein 12 assists and four digs and Sydney Dalton 11 kills and two blocks as Central improved to 19-8 for the season and 3-0 in District 9-AAA.

Lady Tigers run table in 7-A

WATERTOWN — Watertown wrapped up its regular season Thursday with a 25-13, 25-4, 25-16 win over Red Boiling Springs on Think Pink Night for breast cancer awareness.

The Lady Tigers put a bow on a 12-0 District 7-A season and sealed the top seed, earning a bid to the tournament semifinals next week at Clay County with a 23-2 overall mark.

Watertown’s junior varsity also won to wrap up a 26-4 season.

Members of the JV team are Kelli Mock, Anna Henderson, Lauren Watson, Carson Cowan, Gala Holbrooks, Abby Parkerson, Morgan Brown, Mikayla Nix, Alie Tunks, Grace Powell and Faith Pulley.