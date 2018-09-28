LHS sweeps MJ, go unbeaten in 9-AAA

Kendall Arnold led the Lady Devils with 25 assists, 11 digs and two kills while Gigi White totaled 12 assists, three kills, three digs and an ace; Alaina Walsh three kills, an ace and a dig; Jasmine Fuqua 19 kills and nine digs; Sacorra Patton 15 kills, eight digs and an ace and Addie Grace Porter 19 digs, two assists and an ace as Lebanon finished 14-0 in the league and 27-4 overall.

Zoe Hayes had 14 assists for Mt. Juliet while Lindsay Merritt totaled 10 digs, Cate Van Hoven and Keah Ellis five kills apiece, Emma Green five blocks and Hayes, Green and Van Hoven an ace apiece as the Lady Bears finished a 21-17 regular season.

The district tournament will begin Monday.

Wilson Central sweeps Smyrna

SMYRNA — Wilson Central rolled past Smyrna 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 Thursday night.

Emilee McDonald led the Lady Wildcats with 14 assists and seven digs while Katey Meador finished with 14 digs and four aces, Anna Kate Guethlein 12 assists and four digs and Sydney Dalton 11 kills and two blocks as Central improved to 19-8 for the season and 3-0 in District 9-AAA.

Lady Tigers run table in 7-A

WATERTOWN — Watertown wrapped up its regular season Thursday with a 25-13, 25-4, 25-16 win over Red Boiling Springs on Think Pink Night for breast cancer awareness.

The Lady Tigers put a bow on a 12-0 District 7-A season and sealed the top seed, earning a bid to the tournament semifinals next week at Clay County with a 23-2 overall mark. The will face the Trousdale County-Red Boiling Springs winner.

Watertown’s junior varsity also won to wrap up a 26-4 season.

Members of the JV team are Kelli Mock, Anna Henderson, Lauren Watson, Carson Cowan, Gala Holbrooks, Abby Parkerson, Morgan Brown, Mikayla Nix, Alie Tunks, Grace Powell and Faith Pulley.

FCS sweeps St. Cecilia

Friendship Christian swept visiting St. Cecilia 3-0 in the regular-season finale Thursday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Pryce Daniels spiked 10 kills for the Lady Commanders while Sydney McCormick collected nine, Bayley West seven, Mattie Smith three; Cameron Burton, Mallory Dean and Logan Seagraves two each and Maggie Smith and Kaylee Scharfman one apiece.

Daniels served up four aces, Seagraves and Bailey Bryant three each, West two and Burton one.

McCormick collected two blocks while West, Scharfman and Dean each delivered one.

Bryant notched 19 digs while Scharfman supplied nine, Seagraves eight, Burton seven, Aisy Dixner six, West three, Daniels two and McCormick and Dean one each.

Bryant set up 16 assists and Scharfman 13.