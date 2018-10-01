CU splits matches on final day at IWU

The Phoenix dropped their final match in the tournament late Saturday, falling behind two sets before battling back and eventually dropping a 3-2 decision to Huntington University. Serna registered 14 kills and Masa Nalovic tallied 10 for CU in the loss.

Against St. Francis, Cumberland hit .204 as a team, more than doubling kills to errors in the victory. Sara Glassman handed out 24 assists and Sadie Edmonston added 17 while Ali Hanger recorded a team-best 14 kills and Serna collected 10 for CU.

Mikayla Wickman posted two kills and Serna and Moeller netted one apiece early in the first set for the Phoenix, but kills by USF’s Jade Livesay-Groark and Stephanie Woods along with a block by the duo helped the Fighting Saints even the set at 11.

Brooklyn Withey’s kill and a service error by Cumberland helped USF pull ahead, 14-13, but the Phoenix ended the set with a 12-4 spurt highlighted by three kills from Nalovic as well as a block by Nalovic and Moeller. Nicole Carey added two service aces and Moeller spiked the final point for a 25-18 set victory for CU.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with four kills from Serna and two by Moeller helping the Phoenix tie the score at 10. Wickham and Akins added kills for a 14-11 edge, but a block by Livesay-Groark and three kills from Nowicki put the Saints tied the set at 18.

Cumberland ran off five straight points thanks to kills by Moeller and Serna, a service ace from Glassman and two attack errors by USF. The Phoenix held off a late rally and Akins tallied the final kill for a 25-22 set win.

Two kills by Moeller and one from Akins helped CU jump ahead, 8-2, in the final set and five consecutive points, including a kill by Akins and a block from Akins and Nalovic, increased the lead to 13-5. USF never got closer than six points the rest of the way, with two kills by Akins and the final one from Carey finishing off a 25-15 final set.

Wickham and Akins each finished with eight kills, Glassman and Edmonston combined for 43 assists while Hanger posted 16 kills and Glassman collected 12 (to go with her 22 assists) in the five-set loss to Huntington.

Two kills by Serna and Wickman and one from Carey helped CU to a 9-5 edge in the first set against the Foresters, but a 10-1 spurt by Huntington featured kills from six different players, including two by Tailor Schultheis. The Phoenix came right back, though, with five straight points, evening the set at 15 thanks to a block from Wickham and Moeller as well as a kill by Serna and a service ace from Glassman.

Huntington scored 10 of the final 12 points in the set, led by three kills from Brandy Michie, including the final set, for a 25-17 set win.

Cumberland led 7-5 in the second set thanks a kill by Akins and a service ace from Edmonston, but the Foresters put together a 13-6 run behind four kills from Paige Eakright and one apiece for Lauren Cresse, Nicole Flickinger and Michie.

Two kills by Wickham and one each from Akins and Serna kept the Phoenix in the set, pulling within 18-16, but Eakright posted three more kills and Schultheis and Lindsay Ingenito added one apiece. CU got within 23-22 on a block by Nalovic and Carey before two errors by the Phoenix provided a 25-22 set victory for the Foresters.

Nalovic registered two kills and Wickham and Luciana Arena posted a block for CU early in the third set for a 9-5 advantage. Three errors from Huntington increased the lead to 12-7 and the teams traded points until a kill by Wickman and two errors by the Foresters made it 21-15 Phoenix.

Nalovic and Akins netted two kills apiece, the last one from Akins, to finish off the third set for Cumberland, 25-22.

Huntington picked up an early lead in the fourth set thanks to three kills by Michie and two each from Schultheis and Cresse, but four kills by Serna and two from Nalovic put the Phoenix on top, 14-11. Nalovic and Arena added a block and Akins tallied a pair of kills kept the advantage at three.

The teams traded 3-0 mini-runs and kills from Serna and Wickham gave Cumberland game point. The Phoenix evened the match at two sets apiece with a block from Arena and Serna for a 25-20 set win.

Serna posted two kills and she and Arena combined for a block for a 4-2 edge early in the final set, but the Foresters scored 11 of the next 12 points to take control. Eakright collected two kills and Lanie McClanahan added one, but it was seven errors by the Phoenix that opened the door for Huntington.

A block by Moeller and Akins pulled CU within 13-8, but kills by Ingenito and Eakright finished off the match for the Foresters.

Cumberland will jump back into Mid-South Conference action this week, traveling to Campbellsville University on Tuesday before hosting Georgetown College this Thursday at 7 p.m.