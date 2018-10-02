Friendship reaches district final

The Lady Commanders, seeded second, will fact top-seeded Goodpasture in the final.

Cameron Burton set up 23 assists, four kills, three digs and an ace for Friendship while Kaylee Scharfman supplied 18 assists, five digs and an ace; Pryce Daniels six kills and four digs, Sydney McCormick 11 kills and a block, Mallory Dean two kills, Mattie Smith two kills and a block, Logan Seagraves nine kills, five digs and two aces; Bayley West seven kills, four digs and an ace, Aisy Dixner six digs and Bailey Bryant 11 digs and two aces.

Lebanon returns to 9-AAA final

Lebanon advanced to the District 9-AAA championship match with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 semifinal sweep of Smyrna on Monday at LHS.

The defending champion Lady Devils will battle Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at LHS with both teams advancing to the Region 5-AAA tournament next week.

Kendall Arnold led Lebanon with 28 assists, four aces and three digs while Addie Grace Porter added eight digs, two kills and an ace; Jasmine Fuqua 13 kills, eight digs and two aces; Sacorra Patton 12 kills, six digs and two aces and Avery Harris six kills, an assist and a dig.

The Lady Devils also collected their share of all-district honors after running the table through 14 league matches during the regular season.

Adrienne Dotson is a repeat Coach of the Year while Fuqua is the league’s Most Valuable Player for the second straight season. Patton and Porter received their second all-district honor and White her first.