Lebanon, Watertown win district championships

Lebanon broke a tie after two games to defeat visiting Mt. Juliet 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17 and repeat as District 9-AAA champions Wednesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Sacorra Patton produced 16 digs, 15 kills and three aces for Lebanon while Jasmine Fuqua finished with 21 digs, 19 kills and an ace; Addie Grace Porter 34 digs and an assist and Kendall Arnold 36 assists, 12 digs and a kill as the Lady Devils improved to 21-1.

“They’ve been playing for so long together,” seventh-year Lebanon coach Adrienne Dotson said of her back-to-back champions, the nucleus of whom also won the Wilson County Volleyball Association title at Walter J. Baird Middle School in 2014. “They went to middle school together. These kids I’ve had since they were 12- and 13-years old. I’ve coached them in travel ball. My seniors, I’ve had for five years. One of them (Fuqua), I’ve had for six years.

“They’ve jelled well together, been together so long. Kind of like a little family.”

Cate Van Hoven had 10 kills and five aces for Mt. Juliet while Zoe Hayes had 26 assists, Carson Van Hoven 19 digs and Keah Ellis nine blocks as the Lady Bears slipped to 22-18.

Both teams will play in the Region 5-AAA tournament at the District 10 champion (Beech and Station Camp played for that title Thursday night) Tuesday. Lebanon lost in this round at Brandon Gym a year ago.

“Last year it wasn’t in our cards to win that,” Dotson said. “This year I think is a different story. I think we’re more cohesive. We’re more of a family. The girls get along and they’re ready for this. We’re not going in blind and not young and not understanding what the region was going to be like and I think we’re more prepared this year.”

Porter was named tournament Most Valuable Player while Fuqua, Avery Harris and Alaina Walsh also represented Lebanon on the all-tournament team. Hayes and Megan Grimes made the team from Mt. Juliet and Emilee McDonald from Wilson Central.

Tigerettes top Clay County for 7-A plaque

CELINA — Watertown continued its run through District 7-A Thursday night by capturing the tournament championship with a 23-25, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14 triumph over host Clay County.

Earlier, the Lady Tigers topped Trousdale County 25-9, 25-8, 25-7 in the semifinals.

Watertown will take a 25-2 record to East Robertson for Region 4-A play Tuesday night.

In the district final, tournament most valuable player Sydney Murrell totaled 26 digs while Natalie Fountain and Mackailyn Cherry each finished with 16, Faith Pulley four, Brittni Allison and Mikayla Nix three apiece and Ali Conrad one.

Fountain also powered 19 kills while Brookelyn Davis notched nine, Allison eight, Nix three and Ashlyn Neal one.

Pulley served up seven aces while Davis and Cherry each chipped in with four, Murrell two and Fountain one.

Neal notched another four points from blocks while Davis had four, Allison two and Cherry one.

Against Trousdale County, Neal notched seven kills and six blocks while Fountain and Davis each supplied six kills and a block.

Nix finished with four kills while Allison added two and Cherry, Mohr and Murrell each managed one.

Murrell also earned six aces as she, Davis and Fountain each finished with six digs. Cherry and Pulley each produced five digs while Allison, Nix, Neal and Alie Tunks each had three.

Davis, Murrell, Fountain and Cherry were named to the all-district team while Fountain and Neal joined Murrell on the all-tournament squad.